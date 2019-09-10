Jordan demands Israel release civilians arrested at Allenby Bridge

Jordan's Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli ambassador to the state, Amir Weisbrod, and demanded the release of two Jordanian civilians of Palestinian descent at Allenby Bridge, YNet reported. The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting, but did not provide further details.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });