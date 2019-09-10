Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jordan demands Israel release civilians arrested at Allenby Bridge

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 10, 2019 17:33
Jordan's Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli ambassador to the state, Amir Weisbrod, and demanded the release of two Jordanian civilians of Palestinian descent at Allenby Bridge, YNet reported. The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting, but did not provide further details.


