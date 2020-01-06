Jordan king calls to protect Iraq

Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein spoke on the phone with Iraq's President Braham Salih, saying that Jordan has always protected Iraq's safety and stability, Ynet reported on Monday.
According to the report, King Abdullah said that endeavors should be made to overcome the tensions and protect Iraq. He also said that every threat to the Middle East's safety and stability should be removed from the region.
King Abdullah did not mention Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani's assassination.