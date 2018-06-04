June 04 2018
Sivan, 21, 5778
Jordan police: protests against price hikes under control

By REUTERS
June 4, 2018 13:22
AMMAN - Jordan's police chief said security forces had detained 60 people for breaking the law during major protests over tax hikes in recent days.

Major General Fadel al-Hamoud said at a press conference that 42 members of the security forces were injured, some of them by fireworks, but protests remained under control.

Jordan's King Abdullah was expected on Monday to ask Prime Minister Hani Mulki to resign in a bid to soothe widespread anger over economic policies that have sparked the largest protests in several years, political sources said.


