Jordan says will ease lockdown by allowing more businesses to open

By REUTERS  
APRIL 15, 2020 19:17
Jordan's Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz said on Wednesday the government would soon ease a tight lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus by allowing more businesses and industries to return to work.
However, it will not yet lift a curfew imposed nearly a month ago that restricts the movements of Jordan's 10 million people, Razzaz said.The prime minister said the new measures could also include allowing people to move more freely in some regions outside the capital, but he warned that they could be rescinded if Jordan sees a further spike in cases of the coronavirus.


127th Israeli dies of coronavirus: 94-year-old man
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/15/2020 07:56 PM
Health Ministry performed 11,501 coronavirus tests on Tuesday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/15/2020 07:47 PM
US defense secretary: China still withholding information on coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 07:03 PM
Defeat virus first, criticize later, WHO envoy says after US funding halt
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 06:30 PM
100 ventilators arrive to Israel from the US
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/15/2020 05:26 PM
Saudi king approves more private sector coronavirus crisis aid
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 04:24 PM
CDC director: 19-20 US states may be ready to reopen May 1
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 03:58 PM
Germany to extend coronavirus lockdown until May with some easing
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 03:22 PM
Russia looking into UN global ceasefire proposal - Kremlin
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 01:48 PM
Three Palestinians test positive for coronavirus, rising total to 305
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 11:50 AM
China urges United States to fulfill its obligations to WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 10:59 AM
Coronavirus cases in Russia near 25,000 after record daily rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 10:55 AM
Germany says WHO one of best investments after Donald Trump cuts funding
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 10:45 AM
World will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine, GSK CEO says
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 10:11 AM
Arizona to test 250,000 first responders, healthcare workers for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 04:36 AM
