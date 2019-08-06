Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jordan slams Cairo 'cowardly' attack, expresses sympathies

By JORDAN TIMES/TNS
August 6, 2019 22:36
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

AMMAN – His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, expressing condolences over the victims of the cowardly terrorist attack that targeted Qasr El Ainy area in Cairo.

In the cable, King Abdullah condemned the cowardly act, affirming Jordan's solidarity with Egypt in efforts to fight terrorism and safeguard its stability and security, a Royal Court statement said.His Majesty expressed sympathies to the people of Egypt and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Also on Monday, the Foreign Ministry expressed its "sincerest condolences" to the government and people of Egypt following a collision that took the lives of at least 20 people and injured a number of others.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah expressed the deepest sympathies to the Egyptian government, people and the families of those who lost their lives as a result of the incident, wishing the injured a swift recovery.

Four of those killed in the deadly crash remain unidentified.

Egypt's prosecutor general has ordered an investigation to determine the causes of the crash, AFP reported.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi described the collision as a "terrorist incident", according to AFP.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 6, 2019
FBI opens domestic terror investigation into Gilroy, Calif., mass shooting

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings