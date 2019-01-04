NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Business and Tech Blogs Premium

Jordan trade unions to put Israeli flag as doormats in all buildings

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
January 4, 2019 21:48
Jordan's Professional Unions Association will reportedly place the Israeli flag on the ground, at every entrance of its offices, the Israeli newspaper, Haaretz, reported.

The decision came in response to a complaint Israel submitted to Jordan's foreign ministry last week when Information Minister and government spokesperson Jumana Ghunaimat was photographed last week walking over the flag painted on the floor at the entrance to the engineers' union building in the capital, Amman.

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that it views the flag incident with “gravity,” and that in addition to summoning the deputy ambassador to protest, a sharply worded protest was sent by Israel’s embassy in Amman to the Jordanian foreign ministry.



Majed Qatarneh, spokesperson for Jordan's foreign ministry, responded last Sunday by saying the issue was being handled through "diplomatic channels" and that it was a private building.

