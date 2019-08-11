Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jordanian Foreign Minister: Israel’s actions on temple mount may ‘explode’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 11, 2019 17:28
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi wrote on social media on Sunday that Jordan “condemns to the highest measure the Israeli violations around the al-Aqsa mosque.”

“We do not support Israel’s behavior and how it is attempting to change the status-quo in Jerusalem,” the Minister added, “a continuation of this trend will lead to a harsher conflict, the situation might explode and the security of the region will be effected.” 1,729 Jewish worshipers ascended the Temple Mount on Sunday, which is also the Jewish fasting day of Tisha BeAv which places a great deal of focus on the destruction of the Temple.

The Jewish temple stood on Temple Mount, which is now the site on which both al-Aqsa and the Dome of the Rock are situated.
             


