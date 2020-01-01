Judge Melcer: Facebook, google, Twitter accepted my position

Judge Hanan Melcer said on Wednesday that social media giant Facebook will form a special court ahead of Israeli elections to ensure their services will not be used to influence public opinion.Speaking at an academic conference held at Bar Ilan University, Melcer said that Facebook accepted his request to serve as the decider on what should be removed from it. Meaning he will be able to instruct them what to take down ahead, or during, the elections. He added that Twitter and Google also accepted this arrangement.