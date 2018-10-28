Justice Minister Shaked speaks with AG Sessions about Pittsburgh attack

Breaking news.
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, currently in New York, spoke with Attorney General Sessions on Sunday following the attack in Pittsburgh.
Attorney General Sessions updated Minister Shaked on the development of the investigation and has assured her that the investigation is top priority and the murderer will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
Minister Shaked wished the injured policemen and members of the community a speedy recovery, and expressed her deep sorrow and sincere condolences to the families of those murdered. She also stated that she has complete trust in the American Law Enforcement Agencies.
