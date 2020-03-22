Justice Minister extends limited courts activity to fight coronavirus

Acting Justice Minister Amir Ohana, in coordination with the courts, extended the state of emergency governing courts actions from Sunday until April 16. Those aspects of the courts, such as the High Court of Justice and emergency hearings in lower courts, which were still operating will continue to operate.
In a press release, the minister said that while the media is claiming the courts had been shut down, they actually do function on a limited scale as if they are on holiday.
The court session of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged corruption and breach of trust was postponed from March to May, due to that decision. Due to the new Health Ministry regulations, people are not meant to gather in groups larger than 10 people.