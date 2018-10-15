Kahlon announces support for haredi draft law 'if IDF supports'

Breaking news.
Finance Minister and Kulano Party leader Moshe Kahlon pleaded with politicians to "take the army out of politics" with regard to the haredi IDF draft bill, in a speech delivered at the party caucus at the opening of the Knesset's winter session.
"The Chief of the General Staff does not need the votes of politicians who try to raise votes in the primaries at the expense of the army," Kahlon said.
Kahlon announced his support and the support of his party for the draft law, as long as it meets conditions set by and approved by the IDF and the defense establishment.
"The IDF draft law is not an outline for politicians, it is not a blueprint for solving political problems, it is not a blueprint for solving coalition problems," Kahlon said. "The army drafts soldiers, not rabbis and politicians. Therefore, if the law is acceptable to the IDF, we will support it."
