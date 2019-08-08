Kan 11 fires ‘Jerusalem District’ creators

Breaking news.
Kan 11 fired ‘Jerusalem District’ creators on Thursday after it was found out the show, claiming to be a documentary, planted an M-16 at the home of a Palestinian man so that the police could find it for a filming of one of the episodes, Haaretz reported.
he channel will no longer work with the company that produced the show, Koda Media.
