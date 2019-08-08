Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Kan 11 fires ‘Jerusalem District’ creators

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 8, 2019 13:07
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Kan 11 fired ‘Jerusalem District’ creators on Thursday after it was found out the show, claiming to be a documentary, planted an M-16 at the home of a Palestinian man so that the police could find it for a filming of one of the episodes, Haaretz reported. 

The channel will no longer work with the company that produced the show, Koda Media. 


Related Content

Breaking news
August 8, 2019
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Turkey's southwest - Turkish observatory

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings