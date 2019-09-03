Kara files police complaint after secret recording

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Former communication minister Ayoub Kara has filed a police complaint after he was secretly recorded talking on the phone with Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu - Channel 12 reporterd on Tuesdsay.
In the controversial recording, Netanyahu can be heard screaming at his then-communications minister and trying to intervene in his ministry in ways the prime minister had been told were not permitted by law.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});