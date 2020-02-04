Katz: I don’t deserve this, they are after my blood

MK Haim Katz responded to the allegations of misconduct and breach of trust against him on Tuesday by saying that for the past three and half years, “I am paying for something I didn’t do.”Katz spoke during a Knesset discussion about whether or not he should be offered immunity. Claiming it was an “admirer” who hunts him down and has filed over 100 complaints to the police against him in the past 22 years, Katz argued that he is not guilty of any wrongdoing and that he was already punished, for example, when his US visa was revoked.“I helped legislate 180 laws,” he said, “never once did I make a mistake or overstep my authority.”