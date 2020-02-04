The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Katz: I don’t deserve this, they are after my blood

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 18:18
MK Haim Katz responded to the allegations of misconduct and breach of trust against him on Tuesday by saying that for the past three and half years, “I am paying for something I didn’t do.”
Katz spoke during a Knesset discussion about whether or not he should be offered immunity. Claiming it was an “admirer” who hunts him down and has filed over 100 complaints to the police against him in the past 22 years, Katz argued that he is not guilty of any wrongdoing and that he was already punished, for example, when his US visa was revoked.
“I helped legislate 180 laws,” he said, “never once did I make a mistake or overstep my authority.”
    
Sheba Medical Center opens new Coronavirus facilities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 07:17 PM
Iowa Democratic Party writes letter to campaigns about results delay
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 06:34 PM
Vietnam reports H5N6 bird flu outbreak in northern village
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 06:03 PM
Iraq says monitoring impact of China's coronavirus on oil demand
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 05:08 PM
9-year-old Israeli girl tests negative for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 04:38 PM
White House adviser does not see US economic 'disaster' from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 04:08 PM
Russia to set up quarantine area in Siberia for those evacuated from China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 04:01 PM
Shaked, Zohar vow not to honor AG ruling, Katz: It never happened
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 03:53 PM
Olmert: Netanyahu close to losing his cool, fourth elections coming
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 03:38 PM
Mandelblit on MK Katz’s conduct: Breach of trust on the highest levels
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 03:14 PM
American Airlines suspends flights to and from Hong Kong through Feb. 20
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 02:46 PM
Ukraine's last planned plane from China to arrive in Kiev
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 02:16 PM
Irish data regulator launches probe into Tinder
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 02:11 PM
Manchester suicide bomber's brother just as guilty as he was, UK court hears
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 01:34 PM
Harvey Weinstein accuser cried on stand faces 3rd day of cross-examination
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 01:14 PM
