Katz: Nasrallah's threats against Israel aren't helping him

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 13, 2020 10:06
On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz tweeted that Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah's threats against Israel would not help his security situation in the long-run.
"Nasrallah has not stopped attacking Netanyahu or threatening Israel. As his distress grows, his eloquence increases. In the meantime, he is forced to go down another floor into the bunker in the face of warnings from his Iranian patrons about the possibility of his assassination. If he challenges Israel - that won't help him either."
Iran dismisses Trump's tweeted support for Iranians
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 11:40 AM
MK Ilan Gilon: Zionism, socialism and fraternity are on the map again
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/13/2020 09:59 AM
Tehran police chief denies shots fired at protesters - Iran state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 09:23 AM
Three teachers killed in Kenya in a suspected militant attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 08:57 AM
Gunshots heard at Iran protests after plane disaster - social media posts
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 08:47 AM
Flight operations at Philippines' main airport partially resume
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 06:40 AM
US Secretary Mike Pompeo discusses ISIS and Iran with French counterpart
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/13/2020 01:31 AM
IDF arrests 3 Gazans after second infiltration attempt in a day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/12/2020 10:29 PM
Iran issues more visas to Canada team investigating plane crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/12/2020 09:45 PM
Canada apologizes after training error sparks false nuclear alert
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/12/2020 09:44 PM
Two seriously injured in Nahariya shooting
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/12/2020 07:47 PM
Britain, France and Germany urge Iran to stick to 2015 nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/12/2020 07:23 PM
Minister Erdan halts Police Commissioner appointment
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 01/12/2020 06:06 PM
UK and Germany condemn arrest of Britain's Iran ambassador
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/12/2020 05:38 PM
Iran security official: Tehran did not hide cause of Ukraine plane crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/12/2020 05:02 PM
