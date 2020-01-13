Katz: Nasrallah's threats against Israel aren't helping him

On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz tweeted that Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah's threats against Israel would not help his security situation in the long-run."Nasrallah has not stopped attacking Netanyahu or threatening Israel. As his distress grows, his eloquence increases. In the meantime, he is forced to go down another floor into the bunker in the face of warnings from his Iranian patrons about the possibility of his assassination. If he challenges Israel - that won't help him either."