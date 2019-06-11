Key witness in case 4000 Eilan Yeshua steps down as CEO of Walla

Breaking news.
Walla CEO Eilan Yeshua stepped down from his role on Tuesday, the Marker reported
. Yeshua was a key witness in case 4000 in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly ordered coverage of his family and his actions as PM be given specific coverage in the news site.
While Yeshua isn’t a suspect in the case, his recordings of the instructions he received from his superiors were vital to the investigation.
