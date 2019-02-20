Killer of Ori Ansbacher detained for further eight days

Breaking news.
Arafat Irfaiya, who confessed to killing 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher from Tekoa in late January, will be detained by police for another 8 days, Walla reported on Wednesday.
The brutal murder shocked Israel, leading to a wave of protests demanding terrorists be handed death sentences as well as an outpouring of grief over the death of Ansbacher.
In a march called “A City Wrapped in Light” 6,000 people streamed to the First Station in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening to join some 800 hundred youth from Tekoa, who marched from Ein Yahel to commemorate Ori Ansbacher.
