Kim Jong Un promises new North Korean 'strategic weapon' in near future

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday vowed to continue developing his country's nuclear deterrent and introduce a "new strategic weapon" in the near future, state media KCNA said, after the United States missed a year-end deadline for a restart of denuclearization talks.While accusing Washington of making "gangster-like demands," Kim said at a key ruling Workers' Party meeting that the scope of the nuclear deterrent will depend on the United States' future attitude, leaving the door for dialog open.