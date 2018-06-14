Kim Jong Un returns to N.Korea from summit with Trump

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un landed back in Pyongyang early on Wednesday, the North's official news agency said on Thursday, after departing Singapore Tuesday night following the close of a historic summit with US President Donald Trump.



There had been speculation Kim would stop by Beijing to brief Chinese President Xi Jinping on the outcome of the U.S.-North Korea summit and the airplanes the North Korean delegation had left on were closely tracked by international media.



