Kim 'begged' for summit 'on his hands and knees'

Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said on Wednesday (June 6) that North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un "begged" for a summit with the U.S. president "on his hands and knees".



Giuliani spoke at a question-and-answer session at the Globes capital markets conference in Tel Aviv, days before a historic summit between the two leaders is due to take place in Singapore on Tuesday (June 12).



Trump, who is seeking to persuade Kim to curtail North Korea's nuclear program, said on Friday (June 1) the summit he had cancelled the previous week was back on after he received the North Korean delegation bearing a letter from Kim.



Share on facebook Share on twitter