"God bless you, Abu Hussein, the most honorable of men, and forever our pillar of strength and integrity," wrote his wife Queen Rania on Instagram.

Letters from leaders of friendly states commended the king for his "leadership in pursuit of further prosperity and progress in Jordan," and his role "in service of Arab and Islamic causes" including "safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem," according to the Jordan News Agency.

King Abdullah II of Jordan celebrated his 58th birthday on Thursday.