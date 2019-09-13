Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

King of Bahrain to visit the White House on Monday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 13, 2019 02:16
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa will visit the US on an official state visit on Monday and meet US President Donald Trump, the White House said in an statement.

The two leaders are expected to discuss naval security in the Persian Gulf as well as regional concerns.


September 13, 2019
Trump says he will unveil 'middle-income' tax plan in 2020

By REUTERS

