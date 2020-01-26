King of Jordan: Our 'no' to the 'Deal of the Century' is absolute
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JANUARY 26, 2020 20:54
King Abdullah II of Jordan affirmed that his rejection of US President Donald Trump's anticipated plan for peace in the Middle East, also known as the "Deal of the Century," is "absolute," mutliple reports stated.This is a developing story.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com