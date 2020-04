The Kinneret is now 0.27 meters below the upper red line threshold which marks 208.9 meters below sea level. The sea is currently at the highest level it's been since 2004.Rain is expected on Friday in northern and central Israel along with isolated thunderstorms and strengthening winds.

The water level of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose by one cm between Thursday and Friday, bringing the water level to 209.07 meters below sea level, according to Maariv.