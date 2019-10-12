Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Kipchoge runs unofficial marathon in under two hours

By REUTERS
October 12, 2019 11:51
VIENNA - Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made athletics history on Saturday when he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours although his remarkable effort will not be recognized by the sport's governing body.

The Olympic marathon champion and world record holder completed a course around Vienna's Prater Park in one hour 59:40 minutes on a cool, misty and windless autumnal morning.Guided by rotating seven-man teams of pacesetters, many of themselves renowned athletes, and an electric pacecar which shone green lasers onto the track, Kipchoge averaged around 2.50 minutes per kilometer.

He reached the halfway mark in 59.35 seconds, 11 seconds inside the target, and ran remarkably consistently with his one-kilometer times fluctuating between 2.48 and 2.52 seconds.

For the last kilometer, the pacemakers and car peeled away and Kipchoge pointed to the crowd and smiled as he completed the run.

The IAAF has said it would not recognize the run as an official record because it was not in open competition and it used in and out pacemakers although its president Sebastian Coe had welcomed the record attempt.

The run, organized and funded by the British chemical company INEOS and dubbed the INEOS 1.59 challenge, was Kipchoge's second attempt to break the barrier, having missed out by 26 seconds in Monza two hours ago.


