Kisch becomes third Likud MK against Netanyahu

The first two Likud MKs to come out against Netanyahu were Sa'ar and his ally, MK Michal Shir.

Likud MK came out against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday morning in an interview with Army Radio."If we are dragged into a third election, weill have to hold a primary for the Likud leadership," Kisch said. "The question will be who is able to lead the Right to power, and the team is ultimately more important than the star," Kisch said. A Smith Research poll published in Friday's Jerusalem Post found that while Netanyahu would win more seats for Likud than his competition, MK Gideon Sa'ar, Sa'ar would win more seats for the Right and have an easier time forming a government.