Palestinian incendiary kite and ballon terror continues on Saturday as 15 fires currently rage in the south of the country.



Fires reported near Kerem Shalom area, in the Kissufim-Re'im area, Erez, and surrounding outposts.



Road 232 was blocked in the Bari area early on Saturday.



There was also a large fire reported in Mavki'im, a town just a few miles north of Gaza. Fire fighters worked to protect the town and gain control over the fire.









