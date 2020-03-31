Knesset Director-General: 18 MKs are allowed in sessions

Knesset Director-General Albert Sakharovich said on Tuesday that the number of MKs allowed into each session is now 18.



The change was decided upon after the functioning of the Knesset became disturbed after the new Health Ministry regulations forbade more than 10 people to meet in one close space.



While the Knesset is not subjected to the Health Ministry regulations, former Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein argued that their health is of great importance and closed the Knesset until new steps can be taken. The Knesset is now functioning.