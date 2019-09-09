Knesset Legal Adviser: Cameras bill is unconstitutional

Knesset Legal Adviser, Eyal Yinon, declared the "cameras bill," unconstitutional in a statement to Knesset members on Sunday.



"The unconstitutional nature of this law comes, among the rest, from the advantage it gives to certain political parties over others; from the deterrence of certain voters; from the possibility of it causing chaos in polling stations, among other reasons; all that while the fairness of the election will be ensured by a series of steps the Central Elections Committee plans to take on Election Day," he said."Also, on a procedural level," Yinon added, "pushing for legislation that was not agreed upon by all parliamentary fractions one week before the general election while [the legislation directly] effects the [voting process], is unprecedented and might cause significant hardships."





Translated by Leon Sverdlov.





