Knesset Speaker Edelstein says PA main instigator of terror

Knesset Speaker Juli Edelstein reacted to the death of two Israeli soldiers that were killed in a terror attack earlier Thursday.
"In my name and in the name of Israel's Knesset, I send my embrace and condolences to the families of our courageous soldiers, who fell while defending the citizens of Israel with their bodies, the citizens which the terror aims to brutally eliminate," Edelstein said
Edelstein laid the blame on the Palestinian Authority, saying "The Palestinian Authority proves this week that it is the main instigator of terror."
"The people of Israel knew difficult times, but thanks to brotherhood and mutual responsibility, they also emerged strengthened. We are obliged to act with force against our enemies," Edelstein added.
