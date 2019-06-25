Netanyahu mulling cancelling election

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

"Prime Minister Netanyahu treats Knesset Speaker Edelstein with respect and he will consider his proposal in the days ahead," Urich said.

June 25, 2019 21:07
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seriously considering following legal procedures that would enable the September 17 election to be canceled and a new government to be formed, his official spokesman Yonathan Urich said on Tuesday.

Netanyahu’s apparent change of heart was revealed after Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein discovered a framework in which canceling dispersing the parliament could be done legally.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu treats Knesset Speaker Edelstein with respect and he will consider his proposal in the days ahead,” Urich said.

The framework would involve the Knesset presidium cancelling the summer recess, passing a bill to cancel the parliament’s dispersal and forming a wide coalition.

Edelstein’s framework was revealed by Channel 12 a day after KAN reported that before the Knesset’s dispersal, Netanyahu offered Blue and White leader Benny Gantz a rotation in the Prime Minister’s Office if his party would join the coalition, but Blue and White turned the offer down.

Urich denied that report. But forming a coalition now could depend on Blue and White reconsidering the offer.

Blue and White reiterated on Tuesday night that Israel would be going to an election on September 17 and that Gantz would be the next prime minister.

“Netanyahu understands that he will lose the election, so he is looking for magic solutions,” a Blue and White spokesman said.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak went further, saying that anyone who would cooperate with an effort to cancel the election would “become a partner in Netanyahu’s corruption” and would be shamed.

But Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, who is running with Likud, praised Edelstein’s initiative, saying that the election is unnecessary and harmful toe the economy and any attempt to cancel it must be welcomed.

 
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report

