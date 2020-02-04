Knesset to form special committee to deal with coronavirus

The Knesset decided on Tuesday to form a temporary committee to deal with the coronavirus should patients carrying it be found in the country. The committee will oversee all matters related to the spread and treatment of the virus.In addition, two other committees were created, one dealing with special education and the other with the operation of emergency services during the recent storms. Ten MKs from Blue and White and Yisrael Baytenu voted in favor, with Likud and Joint List members not participating in the vote.