Kochavi visits Air Force, Iron Dome, thanks soldiers for Israel's security

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi visited the Ramon Air Force Base and the Iron Dome battery on Sunday, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
Kochavi was accompanied by the commander of the Israeli Air Force Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin. He met with squadron commanders and spoke with crews and technical staff about their operational activities in all sectors.
Kochavi also flew with the base commander Col. G in an F-16 Sufa and then visited the Iron Dome battery, where he met with air defense troops as well as battalion and battery commanders.
The visit to the base in southern Israel dealt with the extensive activities of the IAF during the recent flare-ups in the Gaza Strip,and the ongoing missions in defending the country’s skies.
“You work around the clock to ensure the implementation of the mission which is an inseparable part of the operational activity,” he said. “The Air Force is a powerful, strategic arm of the State of Israel, and you are partners in it. Each of you have a part in ensuring Israel’s security, thank you very much.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>