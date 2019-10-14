Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Kremlin: We don't want to consider possibility of Syria clash with Turkey

By REUTERS
October 14, 2019 14:10
The Kremlin said on Monday it did not want to think about the possibility that Russian and Turkish forces might clash with one another in Syria and said Moscow was in regular contact with Ankara, including at a military level.

The Kremlin was commenting after Syrian Kurdish leaders said that a deal with the Syrian government, brokered by Russia, centered for now on Syrian army troops deploying along the border with Turkey.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Moscow had already warned all sides in the Syrian conflict to avoid any action that could escalate the situation or damage a fragile political process.


