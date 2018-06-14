June 14 2018
|
Tammuz, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Kremlin: backing for Syrian de-escalation unrelated to World Cup

By REUTERS
June 14, 2018 12:21
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Moscow's backing for a de-escalation of hostilities in Syria was not specifically related to the World Cup, which Russia is hosting, and was something it had long advocated.


Peskov was responding to a question on a conference call about an Israeli media report which said Russia had called on Israel and other countries involved in the Syrian conflict to cease fighting during the World Cup.


"It is Russia's permanent policy to call on countries to take a balanced position and prevent actions that could lead to highly explosive consequences and the destabilization of an already fragile situation," said Peskov.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 14, 2018
Kremlin: Putin to meet Saudi crown prince on Thursday

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut