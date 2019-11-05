Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Kremlin concerned by Iran's reduction of compliance with nuclear deal

By REUTERS
November 5, 2019 12:34
MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was concerned by Iran's intention to further scale back its commitment to a 2015 nuclear deal, and that Moscow would like the deal to remain in place.

Iran said on Monday it had launched a new batch of advanced centrifuges to accelerate uranium enrichment, following the withdrawal from the nuclear pact by the United States, and renewed sanctions on Iran, which have harmed its oil exports.


