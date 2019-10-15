Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Kremlin envoy says Turkish military must not stay in Syria

By REUTERS
October 15, 2019 20:37
ABU DHAB - Russia's presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, said on Tuesday that Turkey has no right to deploy its forces in Syria permanently.

Speaking to journalists in Abu Dhabi about the Turkish military operation in Syria, he said that, according to earlier agreements, Turkish military can only cross into Syria and go 5-10 kilometres into its territory.



He said that Moscow does not approve the operation.


