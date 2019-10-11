Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Kremlin eyes possible Putin-Trump meeting in Chile in November - RIA

By REUTERS
October 11, 2019
 MOSCOW - he Kremlin said on Friday that it would look into the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile in November, the RIA news agency reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were currently no concrete plans for such a meeting to be held, but that they would work to make it happen.


