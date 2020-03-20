The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kremlin says Putin does not need a coronavirus test as he has no symptoms

By REUTERS  
MARCH 20, 2020 12:16
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been tested for the new coronavirus and does not need to undergo such a test because he is healthy and has no symptoms, the Kremlin said on Friday.
Russia has reported 199 coronavirus cases so far, less than in many other European countries. But the figure has risen sharply in recent days and one person diagnosed with the virus has died.
"Thank God, he always feels brilliant," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call when asked if Putin had undergone a coronavirus test. 
