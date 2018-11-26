Kremlin says Russia's seizure of Ukrainian navy ships was lawful

Breaking news.
MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian navy vessels off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea on Sunday was in strict accordance with international and domestic law.
In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused the Ukrainian vessels of illegally intruding into Russian territorial waters and of ignoring attempts by Russian border guards to contact them.
Kiev said its vessels did nothing wrong and has accused Russia of military aggression.
Asked if fallout from the incident might affect a meeting planned between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 in Argentina later this month, Peskov said that such a meeting was still being planned.
