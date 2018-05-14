May 14 2018
Kremlin says fears U.S. Jerusalem embassy opening to fuel M.East tensions

By REUTERS
May 14, 2018 13:00
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Monday it feared the opening of a US embassy in Jerusalem, a move that has delighted Israel and infuriated Palestinians, would increase tensions in the Middle East.

The embassy move, from Tel Aviv, follows US President Donald Trump's decision last December to break with decades of US policy and recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"Yes, we have such fears," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call, when asked if the Kremlin was concerned the move could increase tensions in the wider region.


