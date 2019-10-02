Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Kremlin says it approves of move by Kiev to back peace plan - RIA

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019 13:13
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it approved of a move by Kiev to sign a peace plan with pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's east that it had previously rejected, RIA news agency reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that a plan known as the Steinmeier formula to provide special status for the Donbas region and hold elections there should be written into Ukrainian law.

Following the move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he expected a date to be set soon for Normandy four talks on Ukraine between France, German, Ukraine and Russia, the TASS news agency reported.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 2, 2019
Putin: Russia will remain responsible OPEC+ player

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings