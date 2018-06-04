June 04 2018
|
Sivan, 21, 5778
|
Kremlin says received no U.S. communication on possible Trump-Putin summit

By REUTERS
June 4, 2018 13:14
MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Monday it had no received no communication from Washington aimed at setting up a summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin since the two spoke by phone in March.

The Wall Street Journal on Friday cited sources saying the White House is in the early stages of planning for a potential summit between the two leaders.

"We feel a deficit of initiative (from the US side)," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.


