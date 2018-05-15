May 15 2018
|
Sivan, 1, 5778
|
Kremlin urges countries to avoid action destabilizing Middle East

By REUTERS
May 15, 2018 12:18
MOSCOW - The Kremlin on Tuesday urged countries, especially those in the Middle East quartet of mediators, to avoid action that might inflame tensions in the region, after dozens of Palestinian protesters were killed on the Gaza border on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Moscow was very concerned by the deaths of dozens of Palestinians and said the Kremlin was closely monitoring the situation.

Since 2002, the Quartet of Middle East peace negotiators comprising the United States, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations has been assigned to promote peace efforts, but have failed to secure any result.


