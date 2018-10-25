Kroger supermarket shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, two dead

Breaking news.
Oct 24 - At least two people were killed and there were multiple other victims after a shooting on Wednesday at a Kroger Co supermarket near Louisville, Kentucky, local media reported.
Wave3 News said one of the fatalities was in the parking lot outside the grocery store in Jeffersontown, about 15 miles (24 km) from downtown Louisville.
A person was taken into custody following the shooting, according to the Jeffersontown police dispatch center.
The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) at the grocery store, said a person at the dispatch center, who declined to give her name.
One adult male and one adult female were killed in the shooting, according to the police spokesperson.
