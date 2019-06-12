Kroger to start selling cannabis-based products

Breaking news.
Kroger Co said on Tuesday it would start selling cannabis-based products in 945 stores, joining the growing number of retailers that are trying to tap the demand for cannabidiol (CBD) products.
The Ohio, Cincinnati-based company will sell products containing hemp-derived CBD such as creams, balms and oils at its stores spread across 17 states, the company said.
CBD is the non-psychoactive chemical found in marijuana and does not cause intoxication.
Kroger joins retailers like Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc , CVS Health Corp and Vitamin Shoppe Inc in selling CBD products in some of their stores.
