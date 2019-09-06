Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Kudlow says trade talks between China, U.S. will likely 'heat up'

By REUTERS
September 6, 2019 17:06
 White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that talks between American and Chinese trade negotiators could "heat up" during meetings in October, though he said he could not predict the outcome of the talks.

"The principals will meet in early October. The deputies will meet in a couple of weeks. So I can't predict an outcome, not here to do that. All I'm saying is the talks are continuing. You might say they're now going to heat up when the Chinese team comes here," Kudlow said in an interview with CNBC. 


