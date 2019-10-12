Kurdish-Led SDF says 23 of its fighters were killed on Friday

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said 23 of its fighters were killed on Friday while fighting a Turkish offensive in northern Syria, and a further 37 wounded.



It brings the SDF death toll as declared by the SDF to 45 since Wednesday.

