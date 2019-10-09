Kurdish-led SDF: Turkish bombing kills 5 civilians, wounds dozens

BEIRUT - The Kurdish-led force in northeast Syria said Turkish bombing of the border region killed five civilians and injured dozens more on Wednesday.



The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) also said three of its fighters were killed.

