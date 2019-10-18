Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Kurdish-led SDF: Turkish forces shelling is ceasefire violation

By REUTERS
October 18, 2019 13:36
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - The Kurdish-led SDF militia on Friday accused Turkey of shelling civilian areas in violating a five-day pause to an offensive in northeast Syria.

"Despite the agreement to halt the fighting, (Turkish) air and artillery attacks continue to target the positions of fighters (and) civilian settlements," militia spokesman Mustafa Bali said.He said Turkish forces had shelled the town of Ras al Ain.

Shelling could be heard at the countries' border on Friday morning despite the ceasefire, agreed between Turkey and the United States.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 18, 2019
Erdogan: ''Syria offensive will continue if truce not fully implemented'

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings